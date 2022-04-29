Police fatally shoot unarmed suicidal man holding vape pen

Bodycam footage shows the moment an unarmed suicidal man holding a vape pen was fatally shot by police in Arizona in March.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.