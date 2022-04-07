Police divers search river for missing Chester student last seen more than a week ago

Police divers have been scouring a river in search of a missing student last seen more than week ago.

Emmanuel Chikwa, 18, was spotted on CCTV walking near a suspension bridge in Chester city centre at 2.44am on Monday 28 March.

The University of Chester student went missing from his home in the Parkgate Road area a day earlier.

An underwater search team was seen scouring the River Dee under the bridge on Wednesday.

Police have released a CCTV image of Mr Chikwa, who was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a white stripe across the chest and his left arm, a grey T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

The teenager, who is originally from Sheffield, is described as black, 5ft 7ins tall, of slight build with a shaven head and wears glasses.

Police say his disappearance is “extremely out of character”.

Missing student Emmanuel Chikwa, 18, was last seen walking near a suspension bridge in Chester city centre on 28 March 2022 (Cheshire Constabulary)

Detective Sergeant Simon Owen, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Officers have been out and about across the city continuing the search for Emmanuel.

“This is extremely out of character for Emmanuel and we are concerned for his welfare.

“We have been following a number of enquiries which has resulted in a further CCTV image of Emmanuel which shows him walking through the city centre in the early hours of 28 March.

“With this new sighting, we now know Emmanuel was wearing a distinctive jacket so I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or someone who matching his description to please get in touch.

“The same goes to anyone with CCTV in and around the suspension bridge area of Chester along with dashcam and smart doorbell footage as this may help us.

“I’m also continuing to appeal directly to Emmanuel, please contact us to let us know that you are safe and well.”

The University of Chester has been using its social media accounts to raise awareness of Mr Chikwa’s disappearance.

It posted earlier this week: “Unfortunately one of our students Emmanuel Chikwa is currently missing.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and Cheshire Police have asked for our help to ask all staff and students if they may have seen Emmanuel since last Sunday.”

Anyone within any information in relation to the whereabouts of Emmanuel Chikwa is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the force’s website or call 101, quoting IML 1235742.

To give information anonymously, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

