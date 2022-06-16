Police confirm murder suspect led them to body of British journalist Dom Phillips

Posted on June 16, 2022 0

Brazilian police have confirmed a suspect has confessed to burying the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Detectives said on Wednesday (15 June) that the man, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, took investigators to a site where human remains were dug up.

The police will now work with Interpol to confirm the identities of the bodies.

Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, disappeared in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest on 5 June.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Police confirm murder suspect led them to body of British journalist Dom Phillips