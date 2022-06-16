Police confirm murder suspect led them to body of British journalist Dom Phillips

Brazilian police have confirmed a suspect has confessed to burying the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Detectives said on Wednesday (15 June) that the man, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, took investigators to a site where human remains were dug up.

The police will now work with Interpol to confirm the identities of the bodies.

Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, disappeared in a remote part of the Amazon rainforest on 5 June.

