Police carry out ‘controlled explosion’ hours before Party at the Palace jubilee celebrations

Police have carried out a “controlled explosion” in Trafalgar Square this morning, just hours before thousands of revellers were set to gather at Party at The Palace.
Images and footage on social media showed the area in London taped off with officers redirecting cars and people away from the area prior to 11am.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a controlled explosion took place. Pictures from the scene show officers taking towing away a vehicle.
A tweet from MPS Westminster said: “Police remain on scene. The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course.”
