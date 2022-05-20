Police capture mother who posed as social worker to kidnap five-year-old son

A mother has been arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap her five-year-old son from his daycare in Kansas.

Danielle Banzet was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and her missing son Brixton Sisk was found safe on Thursday night, just hours after his abduction from Rose Hill, Kansas, that afternoon.

An Amber Alert had been issued to track down the five-year-old after police said that a woman had come to his daycare and fled with the boy in a vehicle.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that the woman, later identified as Ms Banzet, entered the school daycare at around 2.40pm that afternoon and posed as a social worker.

Once she gained access to Brixton, she allegedly took him from the school and drove off in a black Suburban with a paper-30 day tag.

Investigators later learned that the kidnapper was Brixton’s mother.

Ms Banzet had her parental rights taken away by the courts and police said she had made threats of violence prior to the abduction, which led them to fear the little boy could be in danger.

Hours later at around 6.45pm, the mother, Brixton and a man switched vehicles into a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, before that second vehicle was found abandoned less than three hours later in a rural area of Cowley County.

