Police called in to help Tui passengers ‘abandoned’ on runway for three hours at Manchester airport

Police were called in to assist after a planeload of Tui passengers were “abandoned” on the tarmac at Manchester airport for three hours.

Flight TOM2106 was due to depart for Tenerife on Sunday evening before being delayed.

A staff shortage then led to travellers being stuck on the aircraft for hours before being escorted off.

In a video shared online, the flight’s pilot can be heard telling passengers: “Swissport have abandoned us”.

Swissport is the company responsible for ground handling for Tui at Manchester airport.

Adam Wyczalkowski, 22, said passengers were stranded onboard the plane until 10pm, when police were called in to escort them off following disruptive behaviour from some frustrated travellers.

“The flight was meant to leave at 5.50pm, but we were late getting on board in the first place which was around 7pm. We were told the bags would need to be loaded by Swissport, but then we heard they had only half loaded them onto the aircraft,” he told Manchester Evening News.

“We were then told all the staff had then disappeared, and the captain told us all that due to crew hour regulations, the flight might get cancelled in the end.

“Eventually they made another announcement that there had been no communication about us getting off the plane because there were no staff available to let us off. There are so many kids on here and families excited go away for half-term.

“People are just getting so frustrated and angry. It is so hot and there is no air con on and we were only offered a complimentary drink. There was not a single member of staff in sight, so the captain informed us they will be calling the police in order to let us disembark.”

A Tui spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to customers travelling on flight TOM2106 from Manchester to Tenerife on Monday 30 May which was unfortunately delayed due to operational issues. We were in contact with affected customers, offered overnight accommodation and meals where needed, and advised them of their new departure time as soon as we could. This flight is now due to depart this evening.

“The May half-term holidays are always an incredibly busy period with many customers looking to get away, and this year is no different. We’d like to apologise again for the inconvenience caused and we thank customers for their understanding and patience during this time.”

Swissport said in a statement: “While the return in flight volumes after the serious impact of the pandemic is undoubtedly a positive development, it is also exacerbating resource challenges across the aviation industry, including at Swissport, especially at a busy period of holiday travel. We are very sorry for our part in any delays and disruption passengers have experienced.

“We’re doing everything we can to address our role in meeting our resource challenges, welcoming over 2,000 new colleagues since the start of the year, and we continue to work with our partners to identify contingency measures and improve baggage and aircraft turnaround times.”

Manchester Airport Group (MAG) said “it is clear [Tui and Swissport] are experiencing temporary staffing shortages”.

