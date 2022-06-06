Police arrest teen in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting that left three dead and 11 wounded

Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the Philadelphia mass shooting that left three dead and 11 wounded as they continue to hunt for a second suspect.

Authorities say that Quran Garner, 18, was taken into custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

Investigators have also issued a warrant for an unnamed suspect who has been charged with attempted murder and other offences. Officials have not charged anyone with murder in connection to the killings.

