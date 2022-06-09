Police appear to hold man next to scene of Berlin crash

Police in Germany have arrested a suspect after a car was driven into a group of people in Berlin on Wednesday morning (8 June), killing a teacher.

The incident occurred in Breitscheidplatz, near the popular Kurfurstendamm shopping boulevard.

Video widely shared on social media shows a man being held by a police officer on Marburger Strasse, close to the scene of the crash.

Berlin Police said that it was not known if the crash was an accident or intentional.

