Police appear to hold man next to scene of Berlin crash

Police in Germany have arrested a suspect after a car was driven into a group of people in Berlin on Wednesday morning (8 June), killing a teacher.

The incident occurred in Breitscheidplatz, near the popular Kurfurstendamm shopping boulevard.

Video widely shared on social media shows a man being held by a police officer on Marburger Strasse, close to the scene of the crash.

Berlin Police said that it was not known if the crash was an accident or intentional.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.