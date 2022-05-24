Police appeal for witnesses as body found in swimming pool of sex party house

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man in his twenties was found dead in the swimming pool of a swingers party house.

The man was taken out of the pool unresponsive in the early hours of Sunday morning, Hertfordshire Constabulary said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The house in Radlett, Hertfordshire had been hosting a “music event” at the time and a “scuffle” reportedly took place “between two guys in the pool area”, the owner said.

A 34-year-old man from Brighton arrested in connection with the death and he has been released on bail.

“We are trying to piece together what happened,” Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson said. “I would like to appeal for the public’s help. There was a party happening in the house at the time and althought we’ve spoke to a number of attendees, we believe there are others who left the party early but could still have information that will help our investigation.”

The house is advertised online as “the UK’s best established and popular swinging house party venue”, “perfect for newbies and experienced swingers alike”.

The owner Richard Stanley and his partner Janet Harrison have appeared together on TV documentaries about their risque house parties in Radlett, Hertfordshire.

Mr Stanley, 74, told The Mirror that his home was being used for a musical festival by a London-based company at the time of the incident.

He said: “The pool was in use but none of the upstairs. This was a strictly music event without any adult theme. A life guard was dedicated to pool safety until the event finished at 4am.”

Mr Stanley said that a “couple of witnesses describe a scuffle between two guys in the pool area around 4:40am.”

“One of them collapsed and died. I was asleep at the time as this was not our event. The police are defining this as an ‘unexplained death’ but are still investigating witnesses.

“Our thoughts are with the young man’s family who must be distraught to have lost him in such seemingly benign and harmless circumstances. They will be welcome here if that helps them through their pain.”

A source told The Sun: “Apparently one of the guys fell into the water and became limp bodied.”

In their appeal, Hertfordshire police said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at 4:53am on Sunday (22 May) to a house in Theobald Street. A man had been taken out of a swimming pool unresponsive and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The family of the man, who was aged in his twenties, are being supported by specially trained officers. The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances of his death.”

Dad-of-three Edmund Echukwu, 35, died in the same pool at a James Bond-themed swingers party at the property in 2015. Mr Echukwu entered the pool with a woman but got into difficulties.

His death was ruled an accident at an inquest, which heard evidence that he could not swim.

