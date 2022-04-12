Polar bear almost falls through woman’s roof in Canada

A Canadian woman has said she was surpised when a polar bear climbed onto her roof, and almost fell through it.

Bobbi Stevens, of St Anthony, Newfoundland, said she was indoors on Sunday evening when a polar bear climbed onto her roof from a snow bank adjacent to her home.

Speaking to Canada’s CBC News on Monday, Ms Stevens said she was only alerted to the near intruder when her dog became frightened and agitated.

Ms Stevens then opened the door to see the polar bear looking her in the face – having missed the animal’s minutes-long walk-about on the roof of her home.

“My dog came and jumped on me and then took off running, so I thought there was somebody at the door,” Ms Stevens said. “I opened the top part of the door and looked out, and when I looked up on the bank above my steps this polar bear was looking me in the face.”

“My roof’s not that strong and I only have one door on this house,” she added, . “One less nail and he might have come through. I’m just glad I didn’t know he was there when he was there.”

A polar bear on the roof of a house in Newfoundland, Canada (Kenneth Keats / Facebook)

In a video captured by her neighbour, the polar bear could be seen walking around the roof of Ms Stevens’ home and carefully dscending back down from the roof without falling.

Kenneth Keats, the son of Ms Steven’s neighnours, wrote in a Facebook post with the video clips: “My parent’s neighbour’s house in St Anthony in Newfoundland, Canada…She opened the door to see what the noise was!”

An adult polar bear can typically weigh somewhere between 550-1700 lbs for a male and 330-650 lbs for a female and according to CBC is the latest in a number of polar bear sightings in Newfoundland.

