Poland vs Wales live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV today

Wales travel to Poland for the first round of Nations League matches on Wednesday.

Gareth Bale is set to feature for the visitors on the back of winning a fifth Champions League trophy with Real Madrid. The forward was an unused substitute in the final against Liverpool and so he should have fresh legs for this international match.

And while the usual faces look set to play in the Wales team, manager Robert Page is set to use the tournament to blood fresh players. “I’m going to use these Nations League games as a tool to give the Brennan Johnsons of the world an opportunity, expose them to top players and top teams,” he said. “The Nations League is not the be-all and end-all. It’s about exposing the younger players to opposition like that.

“So, in 12 months or two years’ time, when we’re in an important game for the World Cup or the Euros, these players will have benefited from this experience and may be the one to score the winner to get us through.”

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Wednesday 1 June.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be on free-to-air TV on S4C and will also be available to watch via subscription broadcaster Premier Sports 1.

Team news

Both sides have none of their major players injured, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Bale set to line up for their respective teams.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszynski; Bielik; Zielinski, Goralski, Krychowiak, Szymanski; Lewandowski.

Wales: Hennessy; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, N Williams; H Wilson; James, Bale.

Odds

Poland – 3/4

Draw – 12/5

Wales – 7/2

Prediction

The match should be a tight encounter but, with Lewandowski in fine form, Poland should be able to bag the home win. Poland 2-1 Wales.

