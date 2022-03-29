Poland vs Sweden LIVE: World Cup play-off final team news, line-ups and more tonight

England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says

Follow all the action as Poland face Sweden for a place at the World Cup later this year.

Poland, who had initially been drawn to face Russia in the play-off semi-finals, received a bye into the final due to the continued invasion of Ukraine. Instead, Czesław Michniewicz’s side played Scotland in a warm-up friendly last week, with Krzysztof Piatek’s late penalty ensuring Poland of a 1-1 draw. The friendly was not without loss, though, as both Arkadiusz Milik and Bartosz Salamon picked up injuries and have since been ruled out of tonight’s match, although Robert Lewandowski is well-rested and ready to lead the line.

Sweden will be far wearier after being taken to extra-time in a tense play-off semi-final against the Czech Republic. Robin Quaison eventually ensured Janne Andersson’s side of a 1-0 victory to put the 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists within one win of reaching Qatar. They are further boosted by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had been serving a suspension but is now available again. Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1648575121 Team News – Poland As expected for Poland, Wojciech Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski return to the starting side having been rested during last week’s friendly action. Lewandowski leads the line with Piotr Zielinski and Sebastian Szymanski his chief support in a solidly constructed five-at-the-back formation again deployed by Czeslaw Michniewisz. Jakub Moder slides back into midfield, where he is partnered by Jacek Goralski, while Bartosz Bereszynski comes in at left wing-back. Harry Latham-Coyle 29 March 2022 18:32 1648574836 Team news time Right, the team news has rolled in, hot off the press, so let’s take a closer look at tonight’s runners and riders… Harry Latham-Coyle 29 March 2022 18:27 1648574554 Portugal vs North Macedonia Italy were stunned by North Macedonia in the play-off semi-final – surely their European Championship winning predecessors Portugal will avoid a similar slip-up? Andy Brassell explains why Fernando Santos’ side are taking nothing for granted… Harry Latham-Coyle 29 March 2022 18:22 1648574299 World Cup qualifying play-off finals It all comes down to this. Two games to narrow four nations to two, with Portugal, North Macedonia, Poland and Sweden ready to find out their 2022 Fifa World Cup fate. The group stage draw will be held on Friday – which pair of countries will be in the hat? Harry Latham-Coyle 29 March 2022 18:18

Source Link Poland vs Sweden LIVE: World Cup play-off final team news, line-ups and more tonight