Poland FA turn down Paulo Sousa resignation after coach receives new job offer

Poland coach Paulo Sousa asked to end his contract by mutual consent after getting an offer from Brazilian top-flight club Flamengo but Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza has rejected the request.

Portuguese media reported that Sousa was due to start working in Rio de Janeiro in January, although his contract with Poland ends in March.

Sousa’s agent told Polish press agency PAP on Monday that Sousa had not yet signed a contract with Flamengo.

Kulesza said in a statement on Twitter: “Today I was informed by Paulo Sousa that he wanted to terminate the contract with Poland by mutual agreement because of an offer from another club. This is extremely irresponsible behaviour, inconsistent with the coach’s earlier declarations. Therefore, I firmly refused.”

It is not just the Polish FA who have criticised the manager’s move, as star striker Robert Lewandowski has also expressed an opinion on the subject.

Lewandowski’s press advisor, Monica Bondarovic told Polish newspaper Entrea the star “is shocked and surprised by the coach’s recent actions”.

Sousa was in charge for Poland’s disappointing Euro 2020 campaign where the team bowed out at the group stage. But since then their form has improved, with five wins from seven World Cup qualifiers. The other two games saw them draw 1-1 with England and lose 2-1 to Hungary.

The team will next prepare for a qualifying play-off tie against Russia, which will take place on 24 March.

