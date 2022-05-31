Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer: Here’s how to watch in the UK, what time it starts and more

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the upcoming next monster-catching games that will see players transported to a new region with new and returning Pokémon on the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon has traditionally released new generations of games as two separate titles, starting with Red and Blue, each with its own exclusive monsters, when the franchise first launched in 1996. Scarlet and Violet look to continue that trend after the standalone Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Now, the Pokémon Company has announced that a new trailer will be arriving in June to show off new features players can expect in the next instalment.

At the end of the first announcement trailer, we got a look at the three Pokémon that players can choose between at the start of their adventure: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the grass, fire and water type, respectively.

Find out how to watch the latest trailer and what time it starts in the UK by reading the rest of the article below.

How to watch the ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ trailer in June 2022

In a tweet posted on the official Pokémon channel, a new trailer was announced with an expected arrival at 6am PDT on 1 June 2022.

In the UK, we can expect to see the trailer appear at 2pm BST. No further details have been given about what we can expect to see, but we already know a little about Scarlet and Violet, and we might even get a release date for the new titles.

To watch the trailer, tune into the official Pokémon YouTube channel to hear more details about when it will go live. Once it airs, we’ll share all the updates right here.

