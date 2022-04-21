Pokémon Go teams up with Ecosia so players can plant trees as they play

Niantic, the developers of Pokémon Go, is teaming up with search engine company Ecosia to plant up to 400,000 trees over the next four months.

For every gamer who travels 5km while playing Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom or Ingress during each of the upcoming community days, the augmented reality developer will plant a tree – with both companies commited to planting 100,000 trees per month.

While Niantic’s community days only take place once every month, they encourage players to meet up in real life and play the game together. And the next scheduled community day will be taking place on Saturday 23 April 2022.

The community days will be taking place across 65 locations globally this April, with thousands of people expected to attend in world cities such as London, Berlin, Dubai, Sao Paulo and Sydney to catch Pokémon, plant mushrooms and hack portals.

And for those who don’t know, Ecosia is the world’s largest not-for-profit search engine. So far it has planted over 145 million trees across more than 30 countries worldwide and is also an accredited B Corporation.

‘Pokémon Go’ community events

Community days usually take place on a Saturday and happen across some of the world’s largest cities, including London (you can check which days they take place on Niantic’s Community Day website). However, in order to contribute game time towards the tree-planting goal, players must download Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom or Ingress during their respective community day.

In the case of Pokémon Go, Niantic’s most popular title, the community day event will take place on 23 April with Stufful, the Flailing Pokémon, making its debut.

The following bonuses will also be in place during the community day globally:

Tripled experience points for catching Pokémon

Twice as many catch candies available

Chances doubled to receive Stufful candy from catching Stufful

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure modules activated during the event will last for three hours

1 extra special trade can be made during the event and two hours after the event (with a maximum of two trades)

Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 50 per cent less stardust.

