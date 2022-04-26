Pokémon Go: How to catch Alolan Geodude in the May community day

A new community day event has been announced for Pokémon Go with a chance to complete research tasks, participate in events and encounter more Alolan Geodudes in the wild.

The focus of the event will be the regional variation of the Rock-type Pokémon which originally appeared in the seventh generation titles Pokémon Sun and Moon.

There’s also a chance to capture a “shiny” variant of the Pokémon that’s harder to find than its original counterpart.

A new attack will also be making its debut in the AR mobile game, which players can access by evolving Geodude on the day itself.

When will the next ‘Pokémon Go’ community day be taking place?

Announced on 25 April 2022 on the official website, the next Pokémon Go community day will be taking place on Saturday 21 May from 11am to 2pm in each time zone, with the Alolan Geodude appearing more frequently during that time, so players have a much better chance at catching one.

Not only will they be easier to find, if players evolve their Alolan Geodude into Alolan Golem during the event (or two hours after the event has concluded) then they will be able to learn the fast attack move, “Rollout” which is a new addition to the game.

‘Pokémon Go’ special research story tickets explained

A new exclusive event will be made available to coincide with the community event but players will need to pay in order to access it. According to the blog post on the Pokémon Go website, it will be priced at approximately £0.79.

The special research story missions are unique story-driven events that give players a chance to encounter mythical Pokémon like Mew, but so far few details have been given on what the research story could allude to.

The name of the event-exclusive research story is “A Rocky Road” and players will have a chance to purchase tickets through the game when they become available. Players can also gift tickets to their friends, if they so wish.

‘Pokémon Go’ community day May 2022 bonuses

The community day events are a good chance to make the most of timed-bonuses that aren’t available any other time of the month. For the next community day taking place in May this year, players can expect the following benefits to help them with their Pokémon catches:

Three times as much stardust rewarded for catching Pokémon

Twice as much candy rewarded for catching Pokémon

Double the chance to receive Geodude XL candy from catching Alolan Geodude

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure modules activated during the event will last for three hours

One additional special trade can be made during the event and up to two hours afterward for a maximum of two for the day

Trades made during the event and up to two hours afterwards will require 50 per cent less stardust to complete

As a community event, players who work together can net even more rewards. If enough Pokémon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, the catch bonus for trainers near a PokéStop will quadruple for 30 minutes upon activation.

