P&O ferry docks at Larne harbour after losing power in Irish Sea

Posted on April 27, 2022 0

Agency workers have refused to work on board a ship that lost power in the Irish Sea yesterday (26 April), The Times has reported.

The European Causeway, capable of carrying 410 passengers, suffered a power failure five miles off the coast of Larne, Northern Ireland at around 1:30pm yesterday.

The Maritime And Coastguard Agency (MCA) said that the ship must remain docked until it passes an inspection.

P&O Ferries has said that a full investigation will be conducted.

