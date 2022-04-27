Agency workers have refused to work on board a ship that lost power in the Irish Sea yesterday (26 April), The Times has reported.
The European Causeway, capable of carrying 410 passengers, suffered a power failure five miles off the coast of Larne, Northern Ireland at around 1:30pm yesterday.
The Maritime And Coastguard Agency (MCA) said that the ship must remain docked until it passes an inspection.
P&O Ferries has said that a full investigation will be conducted.
Source Link P&O ferry docks at Larne harbour after losing power in Irish Sea