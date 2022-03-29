The CEO of P&O Ferries has refused to comply with the transport secretary’s demand that he hire back nearly 800 employees who were made redundant without notice on 17 March.

In an open letter to Grant Shapps, Peter Hebblethwaite wrote: “You have asked me to reverse our decision and ‘offer all 800 workers their jobs back.’ Unfortunately, this ignores the situation’s fundamental and factual realities.”

Mr Shapps wrote to the P&O boss on Monday, calling his role as chief executive “untenable” and warning that he had “one further opportunity to reverse this decision by immediately offering all 800 workers their jobs back”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link P&O Ferries CEO refuses to hire back 800 fired employees