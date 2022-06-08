PMQs full exchange: Starmer taunts Johnson in first meeting since confidence vote

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Boris Johnson faced Keir Starmer in PMQs on Wednesday (7 June) for the first time since winning a confidence vote.As expected, the Labour leader taunted the prime minister over the ballot, which saw 41 per cent of Tory backbenchers vote to remove him as leader.Opening PMQs, Mr Starmer joked that he couldn’t tell if MPs were cheering or booing Mr Johnson as he entered the House of Commons.He then repeated calls for the prime minister to resign, notably suggesting his government has left the NHS “wanting and inadequate”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link PMQs full exchange: Starmer taunts Johnson in first meeting since confidence vote