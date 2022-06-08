PMQs full exchange: Starmer taunts Johnson in first meeting since confidence vote

Boris Johnson faced Keir Starmer in PMQs on Wednesday (7 June) for the first time since winning a confidence vote.As expected, the Labour leader taunted the prime minister over the ballot, which saw 41 per cent of Tory backbenchers vote to remove him as leader.Opening PMQs, Mr Starmer joked that he couldn’t tell if MPs were cheering or booing Mr Johnson as he entered the House of Commons.He then repeated calls for the prime minister to resign, notably suggesting his government has left the NHS “wanting and inadequate”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.