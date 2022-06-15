PMQs full exchange: Starmer grills Johnson over slow economic growth

June 15, 2022

Keir Starmer grilled Boris Johnson over the UK‘s slow economic growth as the pair clashed in another fiery session of PMQs.

The Labour leader also hit out at the prime minister over his failure to stop rail strikes going ahead, suggesting Mr Johnson will “feed off the division” of the country once it grinds to a halt.

Mr Starmer also packed a number of pop culture references into his attack, suggesting the PM is using “Jedi mind tricks” on the public and “gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island”.

Source Link PMQs full exchange: Starmer grills Johnson over slow economic growth