PMQs full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over Partygate fines

Posted on April 20, 2022 0

Boris Johnson clashed with Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs on Wednesday (19 April), less than 24 hours after apologising to the House of Commons for breaking his own lockdown laws.

The prime minister attempted to deflect calls for his resignation at the dispatch box, suggesting Labour’s leader should instead be focusing on Ukraine or energy prices.

Mr Johnson also doubled down on his criticism of the archbishop of Canterbury, refusing to apologise for “slandering” him – as Mr Starmer suggests – during their row over Rwanda.

