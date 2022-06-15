PMQs full exchange: Blackford accuses Johnson of ‘living in his own little Britain’

Posted on June 15, 2022 0

Boris Johnson and Ian Blackford clashed over Scottish independence during another fiery session of PMQs on Wednesday (15 June).

The SNP’s leader in the House of Commons accused the prime minister of “living in his own little Britain” and holding back Scotland by trapping it in a “failing Westminster system”.

“Our nation is big enough, rich enough and smart enough, isn’t it the case, prime minister, that Scotland simply can’t afford to remain trapped in the failing Westminster system?” Mr Blackford asked.

“Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link PMQs full exchange: Blackford accuses Johnson of ‘living in his own little Britain’