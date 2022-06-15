PMQs full exchange: Blackford accuses Johnson of ‘living in his own little Britain’

Boris Johnson and Ian Blackford clashed over Scottish independence during another fiery session of PMQs on Wednesday (15 June).

The SNP’s leader in the House of Commons accused the prime minister of “living in his own little Britain” and holding back Scotland by trapping it in a “failing Westminster system”.

“Our nation is big enough, rich enough and smart enough, isn’t it the case, prime minister, that Scotland simply can’t afford to remain trapped in the failing Westminster system?” Mr Blackford asked.

“Stop the world, Scotland wants to get on.”

