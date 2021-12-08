PM: No UK ministers or officials to attend Winter Olympics in Beijing

Boris Johnson has said there will “effectively be a diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics in Beijing given that no UK ministers or officials will be attending.

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith begged the Prime Minister to ensure the UK follows the lead of the United States by having a full diplomatic boycott of the Games in February.

Mr Johnson said the Government has “no hesitation” in raising concerns over human rights abuses with China, adding in the Commons: “There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“No ministers are expected to attend and no officials.

“What I can tell the House is I don’t think sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the Government.”

