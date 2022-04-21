PM faces parliamentary investigation into whether he misled MPs about partygate

Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation after MPs agreed to refer the Prime Minister over claims he misled Parliament about Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns.

The Labour motion on Thursday passed without a vote after receiving no objections, with No 10 opting against tabling its own delay amendment.

The decision means MPs on the Privileges Committee will investigate whether Mr Johnson is in contempt of Parliament for misleading the Commons with his repeated denials of lockdown-busting parties in No 10.

The probe will only begin after Scotland Yard has completed its own inquiry into alleged coronavirus law breaches at the heart of Government.

