PM dismisses Russia's nuclear threats as “sabre-rattling”

Posted on June 30, 2022 0

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a possible nuclear response over Ukraine during an interview on LBC with Nick Ferrari.

Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be side-tracked by this kind of sabre-rattling.”

The Prime Minister argued that Putin is trying to reframe the conflict in Ukraine to be about Russia and Nato. It comes as the Nato summit in Spain concludes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link PM dismisses Russia's nuclear threats as "sabre-rattling"