A watchdog is investigating whether police responded appropriately to a violent assault by Plymouth shooter Jake Davison, five years before he went on his murderous rampage.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had taken a statement from a man alleging he was attacked by the gunman outside a Plymouth supermarket in 2016.

“We are examining what action police took following the report and whether their response was appropriate,” a spokesperson added.

The IOPC is also examining why Devon and Cornwall Police returned Davison’s gun and permit to him in July, after it was removed following another allegation of assault in September 2020.

Davison murdered five victims before killing himself on 12 August, in the the worst mass shooting in Britain since 2010.

The 22-year-old shot his mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and murdered Sophie Martyn, three, and her father, Lee Martyn, 43.

In the 12-minute attack, Davison then killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park before shooting 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, who later died at Derriford Hospital.

The incident was not declared a terrorist attack, despite evidence of Davison’s interest in the incel movement online.

Any ideological factors will be examined at inquests into the deaths of the gunman and his victims.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Plymouth shooting: Watchdog investigating police response to 2016 assault by Jake Davison