The Uvalde Police Department revealed the frenzied 911 calls that were made the day of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, as the callers waited for 90 minutes for law enforcement to stop the shooter.

Steven McCraw, the Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told reporters during a press conference that one of the 911 calls was made by a child inside the school.

The child called 911 and told the dispatcher “please send the police now.”

One officer who initially responded to the 911 calls drove past the shooter, who was hiding behind a car, and mistook a teacher outside the building for a suspect.

Some of the 911 callers, including the child caller, died during the attack.

One call came in at 12:16pm — 45 minutes before the gunman was killed — during which the caller told a 911 dispatcher that there were eight or nine children still alive inside the classroom.

Another call came in at 12:36, during which a student asked for the dispatcher to send the police “now.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link “Please send the police now”: Child victims made harrowing 911 calls throughout 90 minute police delay