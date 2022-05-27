Playstation State of Play June 2022: Here’s how to watch in the UK, what time the event starts and more

A new live-stream event has been announced by Playstation and it promises to be packed full of new trailers and details of new PS5 games for 2022.

The next State of Play is set to air in early June. Much like Nintendo’s Direct event, it’s an opportunity for the gaming company to show off what it expects to release later in the year, with never before seen gameplay as well as other big announcements.

According to a post on the Playstation Blog, the full show will run for nearly 30 minutes and will feature “exciting reveals from third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2” as well as other upcoming games for the Playstation 5.

At the last State of Play event, fans were treated to new footage of Hogwarts Legacy, developed by Avalanche Software and Warner Bros Games, so we’re excited to see what’s in store this time around.

To find out more about the next State of Play event, what time it starts in the UK and how to watch, keep reading the rest of the article below.

How to watch the State of Play June 2022 event

In a Playstation Blog post from Brett Elston, senior manager of content communications at Sony Interactive, said: “We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2. Watch over at Twitch or on YouTube starting 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 12am CET.”

If you’re wondering what time that means for the UK, then fear not. The event is expected to begin on Thursday 2 June at 11pm BST and, just to reiterate, viewers will be able to watch the live-stream on Playstation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Once the live-stream is set to begin, we’ll share more information on how to watch it here.

The last State of Play event aired two months ago and focused solely on the upcoming Harry Potter open world game Hogwarts Legacy. This upcoming live-stream is set to be one of the biggest of the year for Playstation.

If that’s not enough, we’re also expecting to see some more games announcement from Summer Game Fest, which is also taking place in June.

