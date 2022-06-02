Platinum Jubilee: Smiling Queen stands on Buckingham Palace balcony to inspect troops

The Queen stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to inspect the troops during her platinum jubilee celebrations.

Her Majesty appeared alongside Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, wearing a powder blue coat dress with white trim and a matching hat.

For the first time since her reign began in 1953, the Queen did not take the military salute on Horse Guards Parade.

Instead, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne took the salute, with the monarch only appearing at the palace due to mobility issues.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.