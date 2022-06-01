Platinum jubilee: Queen’s golden carriage seen for first time in 20 years during rehearsal

The Queen’s golden carriage was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years on Wednesday morning (1 June).

Members of the Armed Forces carried out a final rehearsal for the platinum jubilee pageant, which is taking place on Sunday as the finale to the Bank Holiday weekend.

As part of the parade, moving images from the Queen’s coronation (2 June 1953) will be played on the windows of the carriage, to symbolise her riding inside.

The coach was last seen for the monarch’s golden jubilee.

