Platinum jubilee: Portraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge

Portraits of the Queen have been projected onto Stonehenge to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

Eight photographs of the monarch were beamed on to the famous monument to mark each decade of her record-breaking reign.

The first shows Queen Elizabeth at her coronation in 1953, while the most recent show her at the Royal Windsor Horse show in 2017 and also dressed in pink visiting King’s College.

“We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen – of her personality, of her interests, and really show what a special lady she is,” English Heritage, who organised the display, said.

Sign up for our newsletters.