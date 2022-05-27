Platinum Jubilee: Portrait of Queen painted by robot unveiled

A portrait of the Queen painted by a humanoid robot artist has been unveiled in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

On 6 February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II marked seven decades as the head of the British royal family — the longest reign of any British monarch in history.

Across those 70 years, the monarch has lived through unprecedented technological change; computers, iPhones, virtual reality and artificial intelligence – to name a few.

The jubilee presents an opportunity for artists across the country to offer a commemoration of the Queen’s service.

The painting, titled Algorithm Queen, is an abstract, multi-dimensional portrait of the monarch, painted by Ai-Da, an artificial intelligence robot — named after 18th century mathematician and scientist Ada Lovelace, who is considered to be the first computer programmer.

Aid-Da — the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist — reflects the modern technological advancement that has taken place during the Queen’s 70-year reign. Built in 2019, Ai-Da uses cameras, its computer memory and algorithms to paint, turning digital formations into physical drawings and paintings.

The machine is also able to speak using a specially designed language model. It said: “I’d like to thank Her Majesty the Queen for her dedication, and for the service she gives to so many people.”

“She is an outstanding, courageous woman who is utterly committed to public service.”

“I wish the Queen a very happy Platinum Jubilee,” it added.

Queen Elizabeth II sitting in a buggy during a visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London. Picture date: Monday May 23, 2022.

Ai-Da was devised in Oxford by modern and contemporary art specialist Aidan Meller, before being built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts and programmed internationally. PhD students and professors at the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham developed the robot’s capabilities.

Meller said: “Thank you to the Queen for her 70 years of service. We are excited Ai-Da Robot has made history just in time for the Queen’s jubilee.”

“Algorithm Queen by Aid-Da Robot gives us a marker for how far things have come in her life, and a great way to acknowledge her faithful service,” he added.

Algorithm Queen will be exhibited publicly in London later this year and revealed on the Ai-Da Robot artist website at 10am on 27 May.

Additional reporting by Press Association

