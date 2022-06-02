Platinum Jubilee: Nine baking recipes fit for a queen

The Queen’s Jubilee is here. Events will be taking place up and down the country over the special bank holiday weekend to commemmorate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

It’s become somewhat of a foodie event, too, with Jubilee-themed food popping up in supermarkets, updates on classic recipes like coronation chicken and victoria sponge, and a dedicated Platinum Jubilee Cookbook by Ameer Kotecha collating recipes from embassies around the world.

Whether you are looking for something classic or something a little more unique, these recipes from Maldon Salt are perfect for the celebrations.

Lemon and pistachio drizzle cake

Prep time: 15 minutes| Total time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Serves: 6 – 8 people

Ingredients:

100g pistachios, plus extra for garnish

200g caster sugar

150g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g natural yoghurt

3 large eggs

200g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

A pinch of Maldon salt

2 lemons, zested and juiced (plus extra lemon zest for garnish)

150g icing sugar

Method:

Grease a 900g loaf tin with some butter and line with a strip of baking paper. Preheat your oven to 180C.

Place the pistachios into a food processor or blender and blitz them until they resemble a fine crumb – like ground almonds. In a large bowl whisk together the butter and sugar with an electric whisk until light and fluffy. Next add the blitzed pistachios, natural yoghurt, eggs, flour, baking powder, pinch of Maldon salt and the zest of the two lemons. Whisk together until smooth.

Use a rubber spatula to tip the cake mixture into the prepared loaf tin, then smooth over the top. Place into the oven on the middle shelf and bake for 45 minutes until risen and a metal skewer comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool before lifting out of the tin. Place onto a wire rack to cool fully. Meanwhile, make the icing.

In bowl add the icing sugar and then squeeze the juice of the lemons into a separate bowl, making sure to remove any pips. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice at a time to the icing and mix after each addition until you have a smooth drizzle icing. Spoon the icing over the cooled cake and allow it to drip down the sides. Decorate with some more chopped pistachios and some sugared lemon zest.

Classic British scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam

Is there anything more British than a scone?

Prep time: 25 minutes | Total time: 55 minutes

Serves: makes 18 scones

Ingredients:

460g self-raising flour

75g caster sugar

Pinch of Maldon salt

2 tsp baking powder

120g unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large eggs

150ml whole milk, plus a little extra to glaze

Rhoddas clotted cream, to serve

Tiptree strawberry jam, to serve

Method:

Line two baking trays with baking paper and preheat the oven to 200C.

Add the flour, sugar, pinch of Maldon salt and baking powder into a food processor and then add the butter in small pieces. Pulse the mixture until it resembles fine breadcrumbs but be careful not to over mix. Alternately if you do not have a food processor you can rub the butter in by hand.

In a small bowl beat together the two eggs and add the whole milk. Slowly add this to the breadcrumb flour mixture, incorporating each time as you may not need all the liquid, until you have a soft dough with no dry patches.

Tip the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently to make the dough smooth. Then use a rolling pin to roll the dough out until it is roughly 2cm thick.

Use a 6cm fluted cutter to stamp out as many scones as you can, and then place them onto the lined baking trays with a little room between them. Once you are left with the offcuts, you can knead them lightly back together and re roll the dough and repeat the stamping until you have as many as the dough makes (ours made 18).

Brush the tops of the scones with a little milk and then place the trays into the preheated oven for 15 minutes. They should be well risen and lightly golden on top. Remove the trays from the oven when baked and allow the scones to cool.

Serve the scones with Roddas clotted cream and Tiptree strawberry jam – and a big pot of tea!

Orange and pistachio Battenberg cake

A delicious project for an afternoon in the kitchen

Prep time: 40 minutes, plus cooling | Total time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients:

175g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing

175g caster sugar

3 large eggs

175g self-raising flour

50g ground almonds

A pinch of Maldon Salt

50g ground pistachios, ground in a blender

Orange food colouring

Green food colouring

1 orange, zested

4 tbsp whole milk

400g marzipan

125g apricot jam

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a 20cm square tin.

Cut a sheet of baking paper into a 40cm x 20cm rectangle, then fold this rectangle in half (short side to short side). Hold the fold in the middle of the tin and then press down each side so you create a divide across the middle of the tin. To make sure the divide is sturdy, you can use some foil along the fold also. Your tin now has two equal halves.

Using an electric whisk, beat together the butter and sugar in a large bowl until it is pale and fluffy. Add the eggs and whisk in. Add the self-raising flour and a pinch of Maldon Salt and gently fold in.

Split this mixture into two equal parts and spoon the other half into a separate bowl. To this bowl add the ground pistachios, green food colouring and 2 tbsp of milk. Mix together until it is smooth and has a good dropping consistency (add a splash more milk if needed).

To the original bowl add the ground almonds, orange food colouring, orange zest and 2 tbsp of milk. Mix and check the consistency to match that of the other bowl.

Spoon each flavour mixture into each half of the cake tin and smooth over the top. Place into the preheated oven for 30 minutes until baked and a skewer comes out clean. Set the cake on a wire rack to cool completely.

Once cool, remove from the tin and use a serrated knife to trim off the tops and edges. Then slice both flavours in half lengthways so you have two long pieces of cake of each flavour. Check to make sure the pieces are the same size and trim any if necessary.

Dust your work surface with icing sugar and then roll out the marzipan until it is a large rectangle roughly 20 x 35cm in size.

Use the apricot jam to brush the edges of cake slices and then place them in the middle of the marzipan with a green piece next to an orange piece and then alternating on top. Brush the excess marzipan around the cake with apricot jam and then lift it up around the cake to tightly enclose it. Trim off any excess marzipan and then seal it together. Flip the cake so the seal is at the bottom. Trim off both ends of the cake neatly with the serrated knife and then serve in slices to your guests.

Vegan sticky toffee pudding

Sticky toffee pudding, but make it vegan!

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients:

For the sponge:

175g pitted dates

375ml oat or almond milk

2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

150g dairy free butter

100g light brown sugar

200g self-raising flour

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

½ tsp mixed spice

1 tsp Maldon salt, plus extra for the top

For the sticky toffee sauce:

100g dairy free butter

75g dark brown sugar

75ml dairy free cream

Dairy free vanilla ice cream, to serve

Method:

Grease a 25 x 20cm oven proof baking dish with dairy free butter and preheat the oven to 180C.

Start by making the sponge mixture. Roughly chop the dates and place in a heatproof bowl along with the bicarbonate of soda. Add the oat or almond milk to a pan and onto the heat, gently bring up it to scalding point. Pour the hot milk over the dates and allow it to steam and soften the dates for 10 minutes. Once the dates have softened and the mixture has cooled, add them along with the milk mixture into a food processor or blender and mix until smooth.

In a large bowl, beat together the dairy free butter and the soft brown sugar until light and fluffy and well incorporated. Next add the date and milk puree and mix through. Finally add the self-raising flour and spices, along with the Maldon salt. Fold this through the wet mixture so it smooth but making sure not to overmix the batter.

Tip the batter into the greased baking dish and smooth over the top. Place into the middle of the preheated oven and bake for 40 minutes until well risen and a skewer comes out clean in the middle. Remove from the oven and set aside.

While the sponge is baking you can make the sticky toffee sauce. In a small saucepan add the dark brown sugar and dairy free butter and melt together, then lower the temperate and cook together for 5 – 10 minutes until smooth and syrupy. Remove this from the heat and add the dairy free cream, stirring it in.

Once the sponge has come out of the oven, pour most of the sticky toffee sauce over the pudding – but leave some for extra drizzling! Sprinkle the top of the pudding with Maldon salt.

Serve the pudding while it is still warm with some dairy free ice cream and an extra drizzle of sticky toffee sauce.

Victoria sponge swiss roll

A decadent, light Victoria sponge with a generous filling

Prep time: 30 minutes |Total time: 1 hour

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients:

130g golden caster sugar, plus extra to dust

130g plain flour

3 large eggs

Pinch of Maldon salt

300ml double cream

1 tbsp icing sugar

Strawberry jam, for filling

Fresh strawberries, for filling and garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Grease a 33 x 23cm swiss roll tin with a little vegetable oil and then line base with baking paper. Grease this again with some oil and then sprinkle some caster sugar into the tin and move it around to make sure it evenly covers the base and sides of the tin. Tap out any excess.

Place the sugar and eggs into a large bowl and use and electric whisk to beat for approximately 10 minutes until the mixture has volumized considerably and it is pale in colour. This is when you can test it has reached ‘ribbon stage’ – when the whisk is lifted out the mixture and you run it across the top, it will leave a trail of mixture that sits on top, like a ribbon.

Carefully sift the flour into the mixture in stages, folding it in after each addition. Take time to do this as it is important to keep the mixture light, fluffy and aerated.

Once all the flour has been incorporated, pour it into the prepared tin and smooth over the top. Place the tin into the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes until well risen, golden and baked throughout.

While the sponge is baking, place a piece of baking paper slightly larger than your swiss roll tin onto the kitchen surface. Sprinkle this liberally with some more caster sugar.

Once the sponge has baked, remove it from the oven. Run a knife carefully around the edges to make sure it isn’t stuck and then tip and invert it onto the sugar-coated baking paper. Using a knife, draw a small cut line roughly 1cm from the edge of one of the long sides. Then starting here, carefully roll the sponge, making sure to tight the edge in tightly to create a neat spiral. Once it is rolled, keep it like this with the paper surrounding it, until the sponge has cooled.

While the sponge is cooling prepare the fillings. In a large bowl add the double cream and icing sugar, then whisk until it forms soft peaks. In a separate bowl add some strawberry jam, along with 1 tbsp water and mix so it is easier to spread. Finally, roughly chop some strawberries for the filling, leaving some whole for the top.

Once the sponge has cooled, carefully unroll it. Start by spreading a layer of the strawberry jam, then sprinkle across some of the chopped strawberries. Top this with a layer of the softly whipped cream. Make sure not to make the layers too thick as it will be difficult to roll again. Once all the layers are added, carefully re roll the sponge.

Using a sharp serrated knife, trim off the ends so you have a neat sponge. Decorate the top with some of the cream and fresh strawberries.

Chai and cardamom chelsea buns

Recreate the classic chelsea bun

Prep time: 40 minutes, plus proving | Total time: 2 hours 20 minutes

Serves: makes 12

Ingredients:

For the dough:

200ml whole milk

50g unsalted butter

5 masala chai tea bags

500g strong white flour

1 x 7g sachet fast action yeast

50g golden caster sugar

½ tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp Maldon salt

1 large egg, beaten

For the filling:

50g softened butter, plus a little extra for greasing

100g soft light brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cardamom

100g currants

100g dried cranberries

For the glaze/icing:

2 tbsp golden caster sugar

100g icing sugar

¼ tsp ground cardamom

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground ginger

Pinch of Maldon salt

Method:

Start by making the dough. In a small pan add the milk and butter and gently heat until the butter is melted. Take off the heat and allow to cool slightly, you want it to be lukewarm. In a stand mixer add the strong white flour, yeast, caster sugar, cardamom, and Maldon salt, mix this together so the sugar and spices are mixed well in the flour. Then make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and add the beaten egg along with the milk and butter mixture. Then turn the stand mixer onto low and mix. Using the dough hook attachment on the stand mixer, continue to mix and knead the dough for 5-10 minutes until smooth, supply and elastic.

Cover the bowl in cling film and leave the bowl in warm place for approximately 1 hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.

While the dough is proving, you can make the filling. In a large bowl mix together the softened butter with the light brown sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom. Grease a 20 x 30cm baking tin with some of the softened butter.

When the dough has doubled in size, knock the air out with your fist.

Then tip the dough onto a lightly floured surface and roll it out till its roughly 30 x 50cm. Leaving a space along one of the long edges to start your rolling, spread the spiced butter filling across the rest of the dough and smooth it out. Then sprinkle evenly across the top of this with the currants and dried cranberries, using your hands to press them in slightly to the dough.

Using the long boarder you have kept clean, tightly tuck this under and roll the dough until you have a neat spiral with the filling. Once rolled, use a sharp knife to trim off the messy ends, and then cut into 12 equal rolls. Then place the rolls, spiral side up, in the greased baking tin with a 1cm gap between them. Loosely cover the tray with cling film and allow them to prove for a second time in a warm place for 30 minutes until well risen again.

Whilst the buns are proving preheat the oven to 180C.

When the buns have risen and doubled again, they are ready to bake. Place them in the middle of the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes until golden brown and baked through. While they are baking, place the 2 tbsp golden caster in a small bowl and add a tbsp of boiling water, stir until the sugar has dissolved and then set aside to cool. Remove from the oven and then brush all over with the caster sugar syrup, then allow the buns to cool.

For the final icing garnish, mix together the icing sugar with the spices. Then add 2 – 3 tbsp of water until it smooth but with a good drizzle consistency. Place the icing into a small piping bag and snip off the end. Pipe and drizzle the buns with the icing in a zig zag pattern.

Classic bakewell tart

Perfect with a hot cup of tea

Prep time: 50 minutes, plus cooling | Total time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Serves: 8 people

Ingredients:

For the pastry:

220g plain flour

120g unsalted butter, cold and cubed

30g icing sugar

1 large egg, beaten

For the frangipane:

100g unsalted butter, at room temperature

100g caster sugar

100g ground almonds

1 large egg, beaten

1 tbsp plain flour

1 tsp almond extract

A pinch of Maldon salt

½ lemon, zested

100g raspberry jam

For the icing:

250g icing sugar

1 tsp almond extract

Pink food colouring

1 glace cherry (optional)

Method:

Begin by making the pastry. In a food processor add the plain flour and icing sugar and pulse together until well mixed. Then add the cold cubed butter and pulse together again until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Next add the beaten egg along with 1 tbsp of cold water and pulse again until it comes together.

Tip the dough out of the food processor and gently knead to make sure it is smooth. Lightly flour the work surface and then roll the pastry out until it is 1cm thick, then carefully lift the pastry to line a 23cm fluted tart tin. Trim off the top and gently prick the base with a fork. Place the lined tin into the fridge to chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Once the pastry has chilled, remove it from the fridge and fill with baking paper and baking beans. Place the tart onto a baking tray and into the preheated oven to blind bake. Bake it for 15 minutes, then remove the paper and beans and return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Once the pastry case is baked remove from the oven and set aside to cool slightly while you make the filling.

To make the frangipane add the softened butter and sugar to a large bowl and beat together with an electric whisk until pale, light, and fluffy. Add the ground almonds, egg, almond extract, lemon zest and Maldon salt. Mix again together.

To the cooled pastry case start with a layer of raspberry jam, spread this across the pastry evenly. Then on top of this spoon over the frangipane and carefully smooth with a palate knife, trying to ensure the raspberry jam and frangipane remain in layers.

Place the tart back in the oven for 20-30 minutes until golden brown and a skewer comes out clean. Remove the tart from the oven and set aside on a wire rack to cool completely.

While the tart is cooling you can prepare the fondant icing for the top.

In a bowl add the icing sugar. Add the almond extract and roughly 2 tbsp of cold water to make a thick but smooth icing (add a splash more water if needed).

Place 2 tbsp of the icing into a separate small bowl and mix in the pink food colouring. Spoon this into a small piping bag with a small round nozzle attached.

Once the tart has cooled, spoon over the white fondant icing and smooth across evenly. Then pipe parallel lines of the pink icing across the surface. Then use a cocktail stick to create a feathered effect by dragging across in alternating directions. Pop a single glace cherry in the centre, if desired. Allow the icing to set before slicing and serving.

Lavender and rose shortbread

A simple recipe for shortbread with complex flavours

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus chilling | Total time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Serves: makes 20 biscuits

Ingredients:

For the lavender shortbread:

250g plain flour

75g caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

A pinch of Maldon salt

150g unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1 tsp dried lavender, plus extra for garnish

For the rose shortbread:

250g plain flour

75g caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

A pinch of Maldon salt

150g unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1 tbsp dried rose petals, plus extra for garnish

Method:

Place the plain flour in a large bowl and add the caster sugar and Maldon salt, mix them together. Next add the cold, cubed butter. Use your fingers to rub the butter into the flour and sugar until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Now you can add the dried lavender or rose petals and mix it throughout.

To the mixture add 1 tbsp of cold water and mix it together using a cutlery knife (this is colder than using our hands to helps to ensure the mixture doesn’t get too warm). If the dough starts to come together then it is ready, but if it is a little dry still then add another tbsp of water. Bring the dough together with your hands now but be careful not to overwork it.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough until its roughly 1cm thick. Scatter over any remaining lavender or rose petals and gently roll them into the surface of the dough. Line a baking tray (or 2 depending on how many you are making) with baking paper. Use a 5 or 6cm fluted or round cutter to cut out biscuits and place them onto the lined tray with a little space in between.

Place the trays into the fridge to firm up for 20-30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 170C.

Once the biscuits have firmed up, bake them in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes until they are baked through but pale golden in colour. Remove them from the oven and sprinkle over some remaining caster sugar. Allow the biscuits to cool before serving.

Chocolate and orange bread and butter pudding

Chocolate and orange is a match made in flavour heaven

Prep time: 45 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients:

8 thick slices of brioche

75g unsalted butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

100g fine cut marmalade

300ml double cream

100ml whole milk

3 large eggs

75g golden caster sugar

1 orange, zested

½ tsp ground cinnamon

40g dark chocolate chips

2 tbsp demerara sugar

Extra cream, to serve

Method:

Grease the base and sides of a deep baking dish (roughly 25 x 20cm).

Mix the melted butter with the marmalade. Use this to brush both sides of the brioche slices, and then slice them in half diagonally. Arrange the slices in the baking dish and scatter over half of the chocolate chips.

In a large bowl whisk together the double cream, whole milk, eggs, caster sugar, orange zest and cinnamon. Pour the mixture over the brioche slices and then leave the mixture for 30 minutes for the brioche to absorb the custard.

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Once the pudding has sat for 30 minutes it is ready to bake. Sprinkle over the remaining chocolate chips and the demerara sugar then place into the preheated oven for 30 – 35 minutes until golden brown on top and the custard has just set.

Allow it to sit for a couple of minutes before serving with some extra cream.

