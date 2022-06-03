Platinum Jubilee: Harry and William sit on opposite sides of cathedral at service of thanksgiving

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the opposite side of the cathedral to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the special Service of Thanksgiving held in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

On Friday, members of the royal family gathered at St Paul’s Cathedral for the service while the Queen, who pulled out due to experiencing “discomfort” at yesterday’s proceedings, watched on TV from Windsor.

While Prince William and Kate were seated on the right hand side of the cathedral in the front row, Harry and Meghan were seated on the left hand side in the second row.

According to a body language expert, Prince Harry’s gestures and expressions during the service appeared to indicate “quite high” anxiety.

“It was like he had agreed to be the invisible man there to some extent,” said Judi James in an interview with PA news agency.

The Duke Sussex (centre) and Princess Beatrice attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Phil Noble/PA)

She noted that Harry’s mannerisms, such as keeping his head down, can be seen as a “gesture of submission” and that he also appeared to touch his clothes frequently, which may point to anxiety.

“There was also a return of the slightly haunted eye expression we used to see before they moved,” she added.

The Service of Thanksgiving marks the first time that the Cambridges and Sussexes have been seen together at the same event since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, shortly after Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back from their roles as senior working royals.

The royals – with Harry and Meghan far right – and congregation listen as Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a reading (Aaron Chown/PA)

The two brothers, however, were seen together last year at the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

At the time, it was reported that Prince William requested that another member of the royal family walk between him and Harry in the funeral procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

The Duke of Sussex leaving the service of thanksgiving (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Inside the chapel where the funeral took place, Harry and William were, once again, sat on opposite sides of the room.

However, the pair were seen speaking as they left the church following the service.

Rumours of a strained relationship between the brothers have circulated in recent years, reaching new heights after Harry and Meghan appeared in a controversial interview with US television host Oprah Winfrey.

Additional reporting by PA.

