Platinum Jubilee: Harry and Meghan arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral for thanksgiving service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving.

It marks the first time the family has returned to British soil with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 11 months, since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan chose to wear a cream belted coat and matching hat for the occasion.

The Queen will not be in attendance at today’s service after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has said.

Instead, she has chosen to watch the service on TV from Windsor Castle.

Additionally, the Duke of York will not attend the service after he contracted Covid-19.

