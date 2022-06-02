Platinum jubilee: Harry and Meghan are the most popular royals, according to Independent readers

Meghan Markle has been voted the most popular member of the royal family in a poll of Independent readers in the lead up to the platinum jubilee.

Prince Harry was a close second in the final ranking of adult and living royals, which means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take the top two spots with 23 per cent and 17 per cent of the vote respectively.

The Queen, who is embarking on four days of jubilee celebrations today, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote.

Some readers said they were outraged that The Independent was running a poll on such a topic, some saying in the comments they would be voting for Prince Andrew as a protest against it. The Duke of York, who stepped down from royal duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, was voted the fifth most popular royal, after Kate Middleton, who came fourth, with nearly twice as many votes as her husband Prince William.

Two people wrote in the comments: “Get rid of them all.” Another said: “I couldn’t find the ‘I don’t give a t*** about any of them’ option.”

However, participants did have the opportunity to use their one vote to say: “I don’t have a favourite royal”, which six per cent of the 429 people who voted, did.

The least popular royals, according to the vote, were Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice of York and Peter Philips who didn’t get any votes. No people chose the option “Don’t know” either.

Here is the definitive ranking, as voted by you:

1) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – 23 per cent

2) Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 per cent

3) Queen Elizabeth II – 15 per cent

4) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – 13 per cent

5)Andrew, Duke of York – 9 per cent

6) William, Duke of Cambridge – 7 per cent

7) I don’t have a favourite royal – 6 per cent

8) Anne, Princess Royal – 5 per cent

9) Sophie, Countess of Wessex – 2 per cent

10) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – 1 per cent

11) Charles, Prince of Wales – 1 per cent

12) Zara Tindall – 1 per cent

13) Edward, Earl of Wessex – 0.5 per cent

14) Princess Eugenie of York – 0.5 per cent

15) Sarah, Duchess of York , Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Philips, Don’t know – 0 per cent

Will you be joining in with jubilee-themed festivities or, like one of our commenters, do you not give a t***? Let us know in the comments below.

