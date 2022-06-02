Platinum jubilee: Entertainment stars recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Posted on June 2, 2022 0

Britons who have reflected the Queen’s “invaluable” qualities have been recognised on her Birthday Honours list as the nation celebrates the monarch’s platinum jubilee.

MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, actor Damian Lewis and Coronation Street’s Helen Worth are among a host of famous names to be recognised in the list.

Former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster, footballer Gareth Bale and broadcaster Clare Balding have been honoured.

Lewis, who was made a CBE, has said both he and his late wife Helen McCrory were both “thrilled” at the award.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Platinum jubilee: Entertainment stars recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours