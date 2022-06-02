Platinum jubilee: Entertainment stars recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Britons who have reflected the Queen’s “invaluable” qualities have been recognised on her Birthday Honours list as the nation celebrates the monarch’s platinum jubilee.

MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, actor Damian Lewis and Coronation Street’s Helen Worth are among a host of famous names to be recognised in the list.

Former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster, footballer Gareth Bale and broadcaster Clare Balding have been honoured.

Lewis, who was made a CBE, has said both he and his late wife Helen McCrory were both “thrilled” at the award.

