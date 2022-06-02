Platinum jubilee crowds boo protesters as they’re hauled away after interrupting parade

Protesters were booed by platinum jubilee crowds after attempting to interrupt the Trooping the Colour parade.

The demonstrators, from Animal Rebellion, jumped in front of the marching band as it made its way down the Mall on Thursday morning, before police rushed in.

Crowds of people could be heard booing the stunt as they were being hauled away by officers.

Animal Rebellion confirmed the reason for the protest, with the group demanding an immediate transition to a plant-based future and rewilding.

