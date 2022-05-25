Platinum Jubilee: All the food and drink deals over the bank holiday weekend

As Britons prepare to spend the four-day platinum jubilee weekend marking the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, restaurants, supermarket and food delivery services have launched special deals and discounts to help the nation celebrate.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reach such a historic milestone, seven decades after she ascended the throne on 6 February 1952.

The extended bank holiday weekend, which starts on Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June, will see all four UK nations holding a series of big events to commemorate the occasion, from Trooping the Colour to a Platinum Party at the Palace concert, and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant to wrap the weekend up.

With tens of thousands of Britons planning to get involved in street parties, picnics and Big Jubilee Lunches throughout the weekend, many will be looking for the best deals and discounts for their royal feasting.

We’ve rounded up all the food and drink deals that you can enjoy during the bank holiday:

Instant delivery service Gopuff is giving customers a 25 per cent discount on its “Dine Like The Queen” food range from 1 to 7 June.

The range features more than 80 products of the Queen’s “favourite food”, Gopuff said, including dishes like English muffins with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon, Ham shavings and English mustard on sourdough bread, chicken with tenderstem broccoli, cauliflowers and carrots, and more.

According to the service, the range is “enough to feed a family of four for breakfast, afternoon tea, dinner and drinks during the entire jubilee weekend”. The 25 per cent discount could save you a total of more than £70.

Franco Manca

Get a free glass of prosecco when you order any of pizzeria chain Franco Manca’s jubilee specials over the bank holiday weekend.

The pizzas include a Meat Special, a Veg Special and a Vegan Special. While Franco Manca has not yet released the prices for the jubilee pizzas, their pizzas usually range from £5.95 to £9.95, with their latest special costing £10.25.

Tamarind Tiger

Grab your corgi (or borrow a friend’s) and head to the Tamarind Tiger, a takeaway Indian restaurant on Baker Street in London, which is giving away free Chicken Tikka Bowls to anyone who brings their corgi to dine with them.

The offer is available only available from Monday 30 May to Wednesday 1 June, so be quick to nab this bargain.

Al Dente, a small but beloved Italian eatery based in Fitzrovia, London, is combining the Queen’s platinum jubilee and the Italian Republic Day to bring this deal to customers.

To celebrate both occasions, the restaurant is giving away 100 Tricolore Gnocchi dishes from 12pm on Thursday 2 June, the first day of the bank holiday weekend and the Italian Republic Day.

Boots’ meal deals are already a bargain at £3.50 or less, but the health and beauty pharmacy chain has launched an exclusive and limited edition meal deal menu to celebrate the Queen’s jubilee.

The new meal deal, which is available now in participating stores, offers a snack and drink of your choice for £3.59, slightly more than a regular deal.

You can choose from items such as the Vegan Coronation Veggies Wrap, Honey & Mustard Chicken Sandwich, Summer Garden Style Salad, and Victoria Sponge Slice.

Entering an Aldi competition could see you winning £500 in supermarket vouchers that can go towards your “ultimate jubilee bash”.

The discount retailer has launched its Jubilee Street Party Fund that will see 10 lucky winners receiving the Aldi vouchers to buy food, drinks and decorations from its jubilee range.

To enter the competition for the chance to make some serious savings, visit Aldi’s Facebook page and tag your local community Facebook group or a neighbour to enter.

Entries are now open until 8am on Thursday 26 May.

Tastecard, a restaurant discount card that offers deals across the UK, has launched a limited-edition platinum tastecard that new sign-ups can win.

Winners of the jubilee-themed card will get free meals for an entire year.

People who sign up for a tastecard between 18 May and 6 June stand a chance to win the platinum card, but you must also to dine out with tastecard before 6 June to qualify.

However, you can get a special 70-day free trial if you sign up within the same time period. The subscription usually costs £3.33 per month.

