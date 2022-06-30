Plastic Free July 2022: Everything you need to smash the challenge

Plastic Free July is an annual global movement that encourages people to reduce their plastic consumption for the whole month. And, what started from humble beginnings in 2011 has since attracted the masses, with an estimated 140 million people taking part last year. By inspiring people to consider their everyday plastic usage and make small lifestyle changes, the campaign shows how we can all help to reduce the impact of plastic on our planet.

And by now we all are aware of its horrors. It’s now estimated that 400 millions tones of plastic are produced every year wordwide – plastic stays on Earth without biodegrading, clogging up animal’s stomachs and pollutes our waterways and motorways – microplastics have even been found in human blood. If we don’t change our ways, by 2050 there could be more plastic, by weight, than fish in the sea. And similarly as concerning, less than 10 per cent of all plastic ever produced has been recycled.

Awareness is growing, and the movement has now gained traction from large corporations. Supermarkets in the UK have pledged to go plastic-free by the end of 2023, with some, including Waitrose, also committed to making sure all own-label packaging is widely recycled, reusable or home compostable by this date. The plastic bag levy has also seen the use of disposable bags fall by 95 per cent.

The coronavirus pandemic may have halted progress – plastic bag bans were reversed or delayed in some countries owing to hygiene fears and many UK pubs, restaurants and fast-food chains began serving in takeaway cups, in a takeaway capacity or not, despite reusable cups, bottles, and containers being safe to use as long as they are washed properly.

But, in a momentus move the UN has since settled on a plastic pollution treaty making rules around plastic production law by 2024. This could slice the amount of plastic being funelled into the ocean by more than 80 per cent by 2040.

The theme for Plastic Free July this year is to “Turn the Tide” and focuses on the huge impact collective action can have. Making small changes is simpler than it seems: leave plastic out of your shopping trolley and consider the alternatives, keep an eye out for A Plastic Planet’s “plastic free” trust mark on products and packaging, and where possible, buy loose fruit and vegetables from supermarkets.

To make it a little easier, here are our tips on how to live a plastic-free life to save both our planet’s and our own health – from reusable lunchboxes to updating your beauty regime, this is everything you need to ace it.

