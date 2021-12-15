Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released more than 150 exhibits as part of its case, including many never-before-seen images of the socialite’s jet-setting lifestyle with Jeffrey Epstein.

They show the pair on private jets, his mansions, and kissing and embracing in exotic locations around the world.

Ms Maxwell faces six charges; one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has denied all the charges.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Here are 12 of the most striking photos among the exhibits.

The foot massages

Maxwell gives Epstein a massage next to French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel (US District Attorney’s Office )

Several images released by prosecutors show Ms Maxwell giving Epstein massages aboard a private jet, which tied into their narrative that accusers were allegedly told to give Epstein sexualised massages as a way to groom them for even more serious sexual abuse.

An accuser who testified under the pseudonym Kate said she was shown how to massage Epstein’s feet by Ms Maxwell at her London townhouse in 1994.

The third figure in the image is Jean-Luc Brunel, The Daily Mail reported, a longtime friend of Epstein’s who was charged with rape, sexual assault, criminal conspiracy, and the trafficking of minors by French authorities last year.

Epstein’s safe

A safe found by the FBI in Jeffrey Epstein’s bathroom contained large amount of cash, diamonds, foreign passports and CDs and hard drives (US District Attorney’s Office)

When FBI agents raided Epstein’s Manhattan apartment, they found dozens of CDs and hard drives containing images and documents which have been produced in Ms Maxwell’s trial.

FBI special agent Kelly Maguire testified they found the safe in a closet in a fifth floor dressing room and pulled it into the middle of the room.

When asked by a US assistant attorney how they opened the safe, she replied: “We brought a saw.”

FBI investigators took a photo showing everything they had recovered from the safe.

‘Little St Jeff’

Epstein’s private hideaway in the US Virgin Islands, Little St James (US District Attorney’s Office )

Guests at Epstein’s island Little St James in the US Virgin Islands would be flown in by private jet to neighbouring St Thomas before being whisked by helicopter the short journey to his private fiefdom.

They included celebrities and scientists and members of royal families, as well as several women who have alleged they were taken there to perform sex acts on Epstein as teenagers.

Epstein liked to call it “Little St Jeff”; locals called it “paedophile island”.

Little St James is where some of Epstein’s accusers have said they were abused.

The island featured a boat dock, helipad, and a library building. Epstein would spend most of his time in a cabana beside an enormous outdoor pool, called the Flagpole Pool, where he had an office, his pilot Larry Visoski said.

Mr Visoski described the main residence built on top of a hill at the south end of the island as “an exploded house” – every room was built out from the central courtyard, and was its own separate bungalow.

Another Balmoral photo?

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (US District Attorney’s Office)

A photograph released of Epstein and Ms Maxwell lounging on a park bench at Balmoral was a powerful reminder of their once-close friendship with Prince Andrew.

A second image, released as part of the same exhibit dump by prosecutors, appears to show the pair on the same trip, cozying up to one another at a formal event, above.

The image shows Epstein dressed in a tuxedo with black bow tie, while Ms Maxwell wears a traditional tartan fabric dress draped over one shoulder, with a white blouse underneath.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein at the Queen’s Balmoral cabin (US District Attorney’s Office)

Ms Maxwell’s hair length and style closely matches that of another photograph taken during their visit to Balmoral in 1999.

Epstein and Ms Maxwell enjoyed a close friendship with Prince Andrew for nearly two decades, attending birthday parties at Windsor Castle and hosting him at the Manhattan townhouse.

La Bella Vita

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell kiss on a street (US District Attorney’s Office)

Prosecutors in Ms Maxwell’s trial released more than a dozen intimate never-before-seen photos of the socialite that lay bare her close relationship with Epstein.

They describe the pair as being in a relationship at one point, before forming a close friendship that involved Ms Maxwell acting as a groomer and enabler for Epstein’s abuse of young girls.

While the photos are undated and no geographical information was released, the image of Ms Maxwell kissing Epstein has an unmistakeable Italian feel to it.

The endless jet-setters

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (US District Attorney’s Office )

Wearing cossack style hats, padded jackets and gloves, Ms Maxwell and Epstein are pictured arm-in-arm on the ramparts of a castle-like structure in another image released by prosecutors from the Southern District of New York.

The pair had access to private jets, yachts, and properties all over the world, and were constantly traveling between them, their Epstein’s former pilots testified.

Prosecutors have portrayed their intimate relationship as an essential part of Epstein’s and Ms Maxwell’s alleged predatory behaviour, as they supposedly partnered in luring young victims in to be sexually abused.

Epstein’s Zorro ranch

Epstein’s Zorro ranch in New Mexico (US District Attorney’s Office)

Pilot Larry Visoski would take Epstein and his guests to his Zorro ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, about five times a year, he said. The 10,000-acre property had a runway, a fire station, a stable with 10 to 15 horses, as well as a lodge and luxurious mobile home.

After Epstein bought the ranch in 1994, he built a palatial main residence – a multi-storey mansion constructed around an internal courtyard. He also fitted out each of the properties with hi-tech audio equipment and home movie theatres.

In April 1996, Epstein invited one of Ms Maxwell’s accusers Annie Farmer to the ranch near Santa Fe claiming he wanted to pay for her college study and future overseas travel, she said.

Ms Farmer said she still felt awkward towards Epstein but was comforted by the fact Ms Maxwell would also be there.

She said Ms Maxwell encouraged her to accept a massage, and allegedly rubbed her bare breasts.

Sketches of Ghislaine

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s underage sex-trafficking trial entered dozens of images of Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion taken by the FBI during a raid in 2005 (US District Attorney’s Office)

A sketch of Ms Maxwell hanging in Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion appears in one of dozens of never-before-seen photographs submitted into evidence by prosecutors in the socialite’s trial.

The images were taken during an FBI raid on Epstein’s Florida home in 2005 and show his bedroom, offices, and a massage table where he received sexualised massages.

The sketch of Ms Maxwell, dubbed the “lady of the house” by both prosecutors and Epstein’s former housekeeper, appears in a bathroom above a photo of her, while there are several drawings of naked women hanging in other rooms.

Palm Beach pool parties

The pool at Epstein’s Palm Beach villa where he would host guests (US District Attorney’s Office )

Juan Alessi, who worked as a maintenance worker, cleaner, cook and driver for Epstein from 1990 to 2002, testified of regular pool parties at the Palm Beach villa.

Mr Alessi testified that it was common for there to be many girls topless or naked around the pool.

He said Ms Maxwell distributed a manual to Epstein’s household staff which told staff: “See nothing, hear nothing, say nothing, except to answer a question directed to you.”

Mr Alessi said the 58-page booklet was “a kind of warning that I was supposed to be blind, deaf and dumb, to say nothing of their lives”.

Onboard the ‘Lolita Express’

The interior of one of Epstein’s Boeing 727 (US District Attorney’s Office)

Pilot Larry Visoski testified that Epstein bought a Boeing 727 in 2001 which was given a distinctive furnishings.

The plane entrance included a large living room with couches and captain’s chairs which led to a fully equipped kitchen.

Next came the “round room”, above, outfitted with a doughnut-shaped couch. Then there was the “red room”, with stark red walls and couches, which served as Epstein’s office, and can be seen in the above photo.

There was also a master bedroom with queen-size bed and two captain’s chairs, and finally a master lavatory.

The massage table

Jane alleges she was summoned to sexualised massages with Epstein at his Manhattan apartment (US District Attorney’s Office)

Ms Maxwell’s trial heard that Epstein needed three massages each day, and would use them as a precursor to the abuse of teenage girls.

Jane, the first accuser to testify, told how she was flown to New York to stay in Epstein’s Manhattan apartment where she was forced to give him massages.

When the FBI raided the address in 2019, they took photos of his massage room, above.

Prosecutors also dramatically brought one of Epstein’s massage table into the court room, and showed photos of other tables found in his Palm Beach property.

