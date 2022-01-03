A small plane has made an emergency landing at Exeter Airport, after its landing gear reportedly collapsed.
South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that it responded to a “plane incident” and the airport after receiving calls after 11.00am.
No one has been taken to hospital, the ambulance service said.
The Socata TB-10 Tobago is thought to have travelled from Bristol Airport, according to Flight Radar.
A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service, said: “We received a call from the Fire Service at 1100 regarding a plane incident at Exeter Airport. We dispatched a land ambulance, Operations Officer, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an Air Ambulance. All were stood down on scene and there were no conveyances to hospital.”
More to follow…
Source Link Plane makes emergency landing at Exeter Airport after ‘landing gear collapses’