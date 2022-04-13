Plane crashes into roof of Idaho factory

Authorities have launched an investigation after a small plane crashed into a factory in Idaho.

Officials say that the plane crashed into Gem State Processing in Heyburn early on Wednesday morning.

Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed that the plane had flipped over and come to rest on the factory’s roof.

Cassia County Sheriffs say they received a call at around 8.35am and that the plane, which had taken off from Salt Lake City, Utah, at around 7am, was carrying UPS freight.

The pilot was attempting to land at Burley Airport when the crash took place, say emergency services. The factory is less than half-a-mile from the airport and lines up directly with one of its runways.

Heyburn Police, Cassia County Sheriff, Burley Fire Department, and the Heyburn Fire Department all responded to the scene of the accident.

The status of the pilot of the single-engine Cessna plane is unknown.

Federal Aviation Administrartion investigators will travel to the crash site from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gem State Processing is a round-the-clock facility that manufactures dried potato products, according to its website.

