Pinterest bans climate misinformation in ‘first’ by major social platform

Pinterest has announced today that it is banning climate misinformation across its platform.

The company says that this makes it the first major social network to lay our clear rules on spreading false or misleading climate change information, including conspiracy theories, across content and ads.

This article is being updated

