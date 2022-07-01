Christopher Pincher is entitled to a severance payment of almost £8,000 as a result of his resignation as government deputy chief whip.

All ministers aged under 65 who leave office are entitled to a quarter of their yearly salary under the 1991 Ministerial and other Pensions and Salaries Act.

With the deputy chief whip post worth £31,680 a year on top of the MP’s basic salary of £84,144, the Tamworth MP could pocket a payment of £7,920 as he returns to the backbenches.

The money is payable whether the individual is departing their government post as a result of resignation or dismissal.

But it is up to MPs to decide whether or not to accept the payment.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock reportedly turned down severance pay of around £16,000 when he quit over his lockdown-breaching affair with aide Gina Coladangelo last year.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: “Given the seriousness of the allegations facing Chris Pincher and the nature of his resignation, I would very much expect him to forgo his severance pay.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Pincher: Disgraced former whip could net almost £8,000 in severance pay after quitting government job