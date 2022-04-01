Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.

Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.

The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt and legs.

“@Delta one of your pilots was on my flight and was being a pervert and taking pictures of a @FlyFrontier flight attendant’s legs and ass the entire flight,” raged the passenger.

“He has photos of other flight attendants on his phone. He’s creating an unsafe work environment.”

They then posted two more videos which more clearly show the uniformed man hiding the phone in order to take photos.

“I really believe this is a bigger story than just this pilot,” the Twitter user added.

“After reading SO MANY stories from flight attendants feeling like their workplaces are toxic due to their ‘replaceability’ while pilots are protected and ‘scarce’. This needs to change, we cannot let this continue.”

They told followers that they had reported the incident to a Frontier flight attendant at the end of the flight, and that they had also direct messaged Delta staff with the flight details.

A Delta customer service representative was quick to respond to the thread, writing: “Hi. Thanks for tweeting Delta. My name is Niyah, we appreciate you bringing this to our attention. Pls use the link to DM us for more information.”

The flyer also posted the video to a flight attendants’ group on chat forum website Reddit, where one member gave an update.

“Hey guys! I wanted to give you all an update on this. The video was posted in a Frontier work group and the flight attendant in the video has been made aware and is taking the appropriate action.

“Us crew members can see the names of crew members from other airlines who fly on our aircraft, so rest assured she knows the pilot’s name and consequences hopefully will follow suit.

“To the person that posted this video, thank you so much and just know that all of us in the sky appreciate you having our backs!”

One pilot commented, “As a female pilot, thank you! I’d hate to be locked in the cockpit with this creep.”

In the US, it is not illegal to take photos of another person unless they have a reasonable expectation of privacy (REP) – if they are in their home, for example. In public places, it can be tougher to challenge it.

A statement from Delta reads: “Delta is aware of the video and is investigating these allegations. Nothing is more important than creating a safe environment for all airline staff and guests.”

The Independent has contacted Delta for additional comment.

