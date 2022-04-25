Piers Morgan Uncensored: Trump claims he threatened Putin

Donald Trump has claimed that he threatened Russian president Vladimir Putin “like he has never been threatened before.”

The former US president made the claims that he deterred Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine on Piers Morgan‘s show on new TV channel TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The first part of Morgan’s interview with Trump aired on Monday (25 April) on the evening of TalkTV’s launch. The second part will air tomorrow (26 April).

