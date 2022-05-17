Piers Morgan speaks out after being called a ‘c***’ live on his TalkTV series Uncensored

Piers Morgan has spoken out after being called a “c***” on live television.

The broadcaster was presenting the latest episode of his Piers Morgan Uncensored, on Monday (16 May) when an anonymous guest joined the show from Manchester.

Wearing a mask and a wig, the interviewee was speaking from a march in Manchester held by trans activist group Trans Rise Up, protesting a talk held by Standing For Women at the statue of Emmeline Pankhurst.

Addressing the moment the guest called him a “c***”, Morgan shared a clip on Twitter, writing: “Called a ‘c***’ live on my own show, then get home in time to watch Arsenal self-implode. It’s been a really enjoyable night…”

Morgan was referring to Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat of Arsenal in their penultimate Premier League football match of the season.

Earlier in the night, the host had begun the debate with the anonymous guest by saying: “I have always supported trans rights to fairness and equality and I mean that sincerely.”

However, the activist interrupted the host, telling him: “That’s bulls***, bro,” to which Morgan said: “You can say ‘bulls***, bro’ and you’re entitled to. It’s an uncensored show and you’ve just proven it.”

Piers Morgan was left shocked after being called a ‘c***’ live on TV

Morgan then added: “My issue with the way this trans debate is going, is in issues like sports for example, where I think it’s very unfair that trans women should be competing against women born to female biological bodies.”

As Morgan listed off other reasons, including “safety for women”, the guest tried to cut him off by saying: “Piers, shut up, bro. Do you understand that a majority of women athletes do not give a s*** about trans women in sports?”

The host then told the guest “if you keep swearing I’ll have to cut you off,” before asking: “What is your problem with my position?”

Piers Morgan went on to address the moment on Twitter

Here, the guest said: “I don’t really know. I’m going to leave the interview, now. I kind of only came on here because I thought it would be kind of funny. But I wanted to say you’re a c***.”

