Piers Morgan shares teaser clip of interview with Donald Trump

Posted on April 21, 2022 0

Piers Morgan has shared a snippet of his interview with Donald Trump, due to be broadcast on TalkTV next Monday (25 April).

The clip, from his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored, appears to show Trump storming out of the interview. Trump can be heard telling Morgan “[I’m] much more honest than you.”

However, Trump’s email newsletter shared a leaked audio clip in which the former US president’s team can be heard repeatedly telling Morgan to wrap up the interview as he had asked his last question “four times.”

