Piers Morgan reveals Trump did not storm out of interview as he attacks ex-president's 'incompetent' aide

Piers Morgan screened the second part of his interview with Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that the former president did not storm out.
A heavily edited trailer for the interview released last week had appeared to suggest that Mr Trump had angrily walked out of the interview amid questions about his so-called “Big Lie” that he really won the 2020 election.
